A good-quality carpet cleaner can refresh your carpets giving them a new lease of life every time you use them. But there are a lot of dud models out there; in fact a quarter of all the models we've tested for our reviews were so bad we highlighted them as Don't Buys to avoid.

As a carpet cleaner can be a big investment, it is well worth doing a little research before heading to the shops. Our video (above) shows you how to buy the best carpet cleaner, how to avoid choosing a poor model, how much you should spend on a carpet cleaner and the useful features to look out for.

