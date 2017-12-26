How we test carpet cleaners

At Which? we go to great lengths to rigorously test carpet cleaners to help you avoid buying one of the really poor ones that fail to tackle grimy carpets. You can trust that any carpet cleaner we recommend really is the best for you and your home.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about carpet cleaners - a Best Buy will leave carpets refreshed and looking like new, but a Don't Buy will leave carpets dirty and looking tired. Spending a lot of money in the shops will not necessarily get you a good one. We've tested models that cost £300 but do a bad job of cleaning carpet.

Our independent tests look at more than just cleaning power, they answer all the most important carpet cleaning questions including:

How clean will it leave tired and grimy carpets?

What's the carpet cleaner like on dried-in stains?

How wet will the carpet cleaner leave my carpets?

Is the carpet cleaner quiet and easy to use?

Should I buy it?

Only the models that do brilliantly across all of our tests can join the ranks of our Best Buy carpet cleaners.