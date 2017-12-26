Best Buy carpet cleaners
We reveal the best carpet cleaners available now - these top-scoring models have all proven they can be relied upon to clear fresh marks and dried-in grime.
Buy the wrong carpet cleaner and you may find your carpets are not only left looking as dirty as they were before, but also so waterlogged they'll take days to dry. In fact, a quarter of the models we've tested are so poor at cleaning, we've given them our Don't Buy rating.
At the other end of the scale, the models that top our tests can be relied upon to leave your floors free from dirt and looking almost as good as new. These Best Buy models are easy to use and move around, and won't leave your floors saturated with water.
We rigorously assess each carpet cleaner we review in the Which? test lab, and only award our Best Buy logo to models that excel across the board.
- We test cleaning power on three pieces of soiled carpet - the worst models leave carpets almost as filthy as they started, while the best lift almost all the grime.
- As well as general grime, we test carpet cleaners' ability to remove dried-in red wine, gravy and coffee from light-coloured carpets.
- The best carpet cleaners can clean right up to your skirting board, while the worst in our tests leave a large strip of uncleaned carpet around the edge.
How we test to find the best carpet cleaners
No one tests carpet cleaners as thoroughly as we do at Which?. You can be sure that a Best Buy carpet cleaner will be able to tackle filthy carpets leaving them refreshed, clean and not sopping wet.
- Carpet cleaning: We test the cleaning power of each machine on three pieces of soiled carpet. Once the carpet has been cleaned and dried, we expertly assess the samples with a spectrometer. Marks are also deducted for uneven results, such as stripes being left along the carpet.
- Ease of use: We assess instructions for their clarity, and rate each machine on key criteria, such as how easy it is to assemble, fill and empty the water tank and push the cleaner around.
- Specifications: We don't just take the manufacturer's word for it. We do all our own measurements, including the length of the carpet cleaner's cord and nozzle, how much water the tank can hold without leaking and how much the machine weighs when the water tank is empty and full.
Carpet cleaner reviews you can trust
We test carpet cleaners form big names such as Bissell, Vax, Numatic and Rug Doctor as well as lesser-known brands like Swan. The brands that sit at the top and the bottom of our results table might surprise you - so before you buy on name alone, make sure you look at our in-depth reviews.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
