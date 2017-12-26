Don't Buy carpet cleaners

Buy the wrong carpet cleaner to do some spring cleaning and you may find your carpets are not just as dirty as before, but so waterlogged they'll take days to dry.

Our test lab reviews don't just tell you which top carpet cleaners will leave your floors dirt-free and looking shop-fresh, we also so highlight the models are so bad that we recommend you avoid them altogether.

We don't just judge how clean a carpet is by eye. We use a spectrometer (which measures brightness) to judge which carpets are truly the cleanest.

A good model can clean the carpet along your skirting board, but a poor carpet cleaner leaves a large strip of uncleaned carpet - up to 7cm in one case.

Having an unbearably loud carpet cleaner can be the difference between getting it once a month or once a year. To avoid you getting a headache, we use a panel of three experts to judge how much noise each carpet cleaner makes.

