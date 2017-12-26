Bissell SpotClean Machine review

Bissell says its SpotClean machine permanently removes spots and stains from wherever you find them. So we put it to the test.

We'd read rave customer reviews about Bissell's Little Green machine, so we put its latest model, the Bissell SpotClean, through our rigorous tests to bring you our verdict.

We found this handheld carpet cleaner easy to manoeuvre as it's lightweight (weighing around 4kg). Plus, the 4.5m power cord and the 1m hose are handy for reaching stubborn stains that are a fair distance from a power socket, which means it's ideal if you have large rooms.

Clean and dirty water are stored in separate tanks, and the machine comes with trial-sized containers of SpotClean formula and Oxygen Boost stain remover.

Bissell says this little machine can tackle coffee and red wine disasters, and shift marks deep down in carpet fibres more effectively than scrubbing or rubbing.

We tried it out on tough stains including tea, mud, red wine, coffee, curry, chocolate spread and Ribena. With prices starting from around £100, it's quite pricey, but is it worth the money? Read our full Bissell SpotClean review to find out.

If you're a member, log in to see our full review on this page. If not, take a Which? trial to get instant access to this and all our online reviews.