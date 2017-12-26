We reveal the best carpet stain removers for shifting red wine, mud and chocolate, plus handy carpet cleaning tips.

Knowing the best carpet stain remover to shift stains is invaluable. Otherwise a spill will leave you with an unsightly mark on your carpet. Here's how we can help you keep your carpet spotless.

Our tough tests reveal the best carpet cleaning products for specific stains, including chocolate, coffee, curry, mud, red wine, sticky stains (like fruit juice or jam) and tea. We’ve tested these stains when both fresh and dried-on, and found that some carpet stain removers are better at shifting one or the other.

We've broken the results down stain by stain, so you know exactly which cleaner works best. Plus whether you should treat it when it's wet, or if you should leave it to dry. From dried-in mud through to fresh red wine, we've stained the carpet, put each cleaner through its paces and rated the results.

Dyson, RugDoctor and Vanish are among the carpet stain removers tested, alongside supermarket own-brand versions and home remedies. Our tests reveal which will get your carpet clean, and which won't.

Which? members can log in now to reveal the carpet stain remover that works best on each stain on this page. You'll find a list of the stains, plus which product you should use on each one to get the best results. We've also included expert tips on how best to tackle stains.

Not yet a member? Take a £1 Which? trial to get instant access to the recommendations on this page and all of our online reviews.