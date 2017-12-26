Don't Buy carpet stain removers

Carpet stain removers that barely shift stains, leaving ugly red wine or mud marks smeared on your carpet, are rated Don't Buys and are best avoided.

If you've ever toiled over a stain that's not budging even after several applications of expensive carpet stain remover, you'll appreciate that knowing which products to avoid can be as important as knowing the right one to buy. After all, your local store may not be stocked to the rafters with Best Buys, so knowing which cleaners aren't up to the task is pretty important.

Luckily, we've tested the most popular carpet stain removers available to buy on almost any stain you can think of, so you'll know the bottles to avoid at all costs.

Our tough lab tests separate the carpet stain removers you should leave on the supermarket shelf from those we recommend as Best Buys.

Just want to know which carpet stain removers are the best? Head straight to the best carpet stain removers.

Carpet stain removers to avoid

Log in now or sign up for a £1 Which? trial to unlock our full list of Don’t Buy products on this page.

Which? has tested carpet stain removers from big brands such as Dyson, Lakeland, RugDoctor and Vanish, as well as supermarket own brand products, to uncover the best carpet stain removers – and the worst. We’ve found a Don’t Buy that’s pricier than a Best Buy.

We test carpet stain removers more thoroughly than anyone else, and because we don’t take advertising or freebies we’re not afraid to say when a product isn’t worth buying.

Our lab experts put each carpet stain remover through rigorous scientific tests, so you can quickly find the best. The best can remove dried in muddy footprints, and tackle pools of fresh red wine leaving fresh untouched carpet. The worst won't lay a glove on the the rings left by spilled tea or bright spots from dropped curry sauce.

We give every stain remover a Which? test score so you can immediately see at a glance which are the best and worst, plus how each compares at removing specific spills. See more detail in our full carpet stain remover results.

We test the most popular carpet stain removers, from pricey brands to supermarket own brands, so you can pick the best for your budget.

We test carpet stain removers to help you pick the best one for you. Here, we show you the worst, so you know which to avoid next time you need to clean up a spill.