The best child car seats for toddlers and older children

Protecting toddlers and pre-school children in child car seats

The best type of child car seat for toddlers is a Group 1 child car seat (suitable from 9-18kg, approximately nine months to four years old), an extended rear-facing car seat or an i-Size seat approved for use up to 105cm, which is also around four years old.

A five-point harness, or impact shield, holds the child in the seat. Both of these are designed to help spread the forces of a crash over a wide area of their chest.

We recommend your child should stay in this type of seat for as long as possible and only move to the next seat when their:

weight exceeds the car seat's weight limit (usually around 18kg)

or

or height exceeds the car seat's height limit (usually around 105cm)

or they:

or they: grows too tall for the height of the adjustable harness – it should sit 2cm above the shoulder

outgrows the head protection – their eyes are level with the top of the headrest, with the head above the protective head rest area of the seat.

Protecting the neck

The risk of spinal cord damage due to momentum of the head in a car crash reduces as your child grows. This means that toddlers can travel in a car seat facing forwards. But research shows that it's safer to keep your child rearward facing for as long as you can.

Many parents turn their child forwards in a car seat far earlier than they should. When we surveyed 1,552 parents in spring 2017, 52% incorrectly believe it’s safest for children to travel facing forwards in their car seat from nine months old. This is not true.

Group 1 car seats can be used, legally, from 9kg (or around 9-12 months) but this is far too early to turn your baby forward-facing. The latest car seat rules (R129) go some way to address this issue, by making it mandatory to keep babies rearward-facing until they reach 15 months old, at least.

Discover which child car seats scored top in our tests. Browse our car seat Best Buys.