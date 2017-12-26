Common car seat mistakes

1. Fitting car seats incorrectly

An important part of our car seat testing is evaluating how easy each seat is to fit and how clear the instructions and warning labels are. Our advice is to always have your car seat fit checked by an expert. But 42% of parents we surveyed in 2015 bought a new car seat without having the fit checked at all.

Even if you have had it checked, it’s a good idea to regularly re-check – have a look at our guide on how to fit child car seats.

When we asked parents about what issues they encountered with fitting car seats, the most common problem was that the car seat belt gets twisted. The second and third most common concerns were that the seat isn’t stable in the car and that the harness is not tight enough. These are things that you need to look out for when installing your car seat, as they can reduce the protection offered by a car seat in a crash.

Remember that not all car seats fit in all cars, and you should check this before you buy.

Make it simpler: download our 10 quick child car seat checks fact sheet.