How to fit a baby car seat or a child car seat: video guides

Once you’ve found a child car seat that’s suitable for your car and your child, you’ll need to fit it safely and securely in your car. The process of fitting a child car seat isn’t always as easy as you might think, and there are several dangers to watch out for.

Still looking for the best child car seat? Find out which scored top in our child car seats reviews.

Choosing the right child car seat and fitting it correctly go hand in hand – your child won't be protected if either is wrong.