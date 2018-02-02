How we test baby car seats

Which? is part of the European Test Consortium, consisting of the Worldwide Association of Consumer Organisations (ICRT) and the European car clubs. We've been testing car seats together since 2003. Which? has been testing child car seats since 1967.

We work together jointly to crash tests child car seats in two, specially designed crash scenarios using state of the art crash test dummies and sensors.

Our crash tests are severe and our experts feel they more accurately reflect what happens in real crashes more than the legal minimum standards.

250+crash tests carried out each year

Our child car seat test results reveal big differences between seats. Some protect babies and children well, but others expose them to the risk of serious injury or even death. The best child car seats will provide protection from both front- and side-impact crashes – two of the most common types of crash.

Each car seat goes through the same tests in our labs, so you can directly compare their strengths and weaknesses.

Our child car seat reviews answer common questions like:

Is the car seat safe or unsafe?

Is it easy to fit?

Is the seat comfortable?

What else do I need to know?

Is there anything I should watch out for?

Should I buy it?

Find out which child car seats are a Best Buy with our child car seat reviews.