How to choose the best cloud storage service

Moving your files, photos and documents online to the cloud is one of the smartest computing decisions you can make.

With your most important files stored safely online, you don't need to panic about your laptop seizing up or your external hard drive breaking down. Even if your computer is lost or stolen, you'll still be able to access your documents or photo collection online through the cloud.

But with all the cloud-storage options out there, how do you pick which one to use? Some make transferring files a seamless task, whereas others are more trying. While moving files is sensible, it probably won't feature on your list of favourite hobbies - so follow our advice to free up more of your precious time.

Below, we cover some key things to think about when choosing your cloud-storage service, such as whether you should pay for it, and features to look out for.

To find out the best, head straight to our cloud-storage service reviews.