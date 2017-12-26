How we test cloud storage services

We put cloud storage services through a demanding range of tests and checks, and our independent reviews help you pick one that’s easy to use and which looks after your files securely.

Our reviews answer the most crucial questions about cloud storage services, including:

Is it simple to install and set up?

How easy is it to sync files?

How quickly can you upload and download files?

Does it have good security procedures?

How easy is it to use on a smartphone or tablet?

How much storage space do you get?

Head to our cloud storage reviews now to find out which are worth considering.

Cloud storage ease of set-up

Our tests aim to cover every element of using a cloud storage service. First impressions matter, which is why we inspect the simplicity of installing and setting up each one.

An easy-to-follow tutorial for use, and clearly-stated terms and conditions get a thumbs up from us, but we have no qualms in shining a light on those that seem to take pleasure in confusing you.

Syncing files on cloud storage

Cloud storage services give you a safe backup location for your files. With your files backed up online, they can also be synced between devices - make changes to a file on one device, and they'll show up when you view the file on another. As saving files is such an important element of a cloud storage service, the syncing process should be as straightforward as possible.

We look at whether there’s any automatic and real-time synchronisation of files, or whether your only option is manual uploading. Plus, we look at whether it gives you clear messaging regarding whether files have been successfully synced.