Which? Best Buy cloud storage services

Cloud storage services are designed to make your life more convenient – they’re another place to store files to prevent your laptop’s hard drive from clogging up. However, some are much easier to use than others, so make sure you don’t pick one that gives you a headache every time you think about it.

We put each cloud storage tool through a series of stringent assessments, to help you pick one that leaves a smile, rather than a frown, on your face.

We assess every key element of using a cloud-storage service, from set-up to file sharing, so you can quickly find out which is the most intuitive.

We shine a light on the cloud storage services that seemingly seek to baffle.

We take a look at each tool’s security features, to give you peace of mind that your information will be ruthlessly safeguarded.

How we uncover the best cloud storage tools

We’ve tested the most popular online cloud-storage tools from the big brands, including Apple, Dropbox and Google, and we’ve found huge differences between the best and worst.

Ease of use We carry out more than 30 ease-of-use assessments on cloud storage services, including ease of set-up, syncing files, rollback features and document editing.

We look at how long it takes to upload and download photos and videos, making sure to tether download and upload speeds so that each service is competing on a level playing field. Security When assessing cloud storage services, we check for encryption, and examine password settings and what happens when you delete your account.

Cloud storage tool reviews you can trust

Each cloud storage service is subjected to the exact same tough tests, to generate our test score and recommendation. This helps you find out which is worth your time at a glance.

Which? is independent – we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don’t take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid making costly mistakes.

