How to clean your coffee machine

Cleaning bean-to-cup coffee machines

Bean-to-cup coffee machines grind coffee beans on demand and offer the freshest espresso. However, these large, expensive coffee machines are probably the most time-consuming to look after.

Luckily, most of them come with a range of indicators and warning lights to guide you through routine cleaning – telling you, for example, when it's time to descale. But the internal parts of the coffee machine that brew the espresso will need to be removed and cleaned.

Some used ground coffee can get stuck to the inside of the internal workings (called the brew group); your manual will explain how to remove it. Some machines come with a brush for this task.

20 % of Which? members have never descaled or cleaned their coffee machine.

Most bean-to-cup models will come with a steam pipe that you can use to froth the milk for a latte or cappuccino. But, if you don’t clean the steam pipe afterwards, you’ll soon discover it will become blocked and can stop producing steam. The steam pipe may also start to drip.

It’s quite easy to stop this happening – just ensure you clean the outside of the steam pipe with a damp cloth after you’ve finished using it, and run steam through it for a few seconds to flush out the inside. If there are any removable parts, take these off and clean them as shown in the instruction manual.

If your bean-to-cup machine is beyond repair, use the 'bean-to-cup' filter on our coffee machine reviews to find a replacement.