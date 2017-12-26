How to make the best espresso and cappuccino

Step one to getting the best coffee?

Make sure you have the best coffee machine.

Our years of testing coffee machines have taught us that, however good your coffee-making techniques are, if you have a shoddy coffee machine you'll end up with a disappointing espresso.

The machine you choose depends on how much input you want into the coffee-making process. Here's a quick summary of the different types available:

Capsule coffee machine - ideal if you want a quick brew with minimal effort, as they automate the coffee-making process.

ideal if you want a quick brew with minimal effort, as they automate the coffee-making process. Bean-to-cup machine - handy if you like a freshly-ground bean but still want a machine that does all the work.

- handy if you like a freshly-ground bean but still want a machine that does all the work. Ground coffee machine - good if you want to get more hands-on and prepare the coffee yourself.

This guide explains how to make coffees with your ground coffee machine, but there are also useful tips for getting the most out of other types of machine. If your bean-to-cup or capsule machine has manual milk frothing (eg a steam pipe), we explain how to use it to froth milk successfully for cappuccino.

If you aren't sure which coffee machine is right for you, our coffee machine buying guide can help you weigh up the pros and cons of the different types.