10 photography tips for taking better photos

‘How can I take better photos?’ is a common question we’re asked at Which?, but there’s no simple answer. It’s typically a combination of a number of factors.

The best way to know what to do with your camera is to read the manual - so many people miss this important step on their photographic journey. Every camera is different, so by reading the manual you’ll get to know everything it’s capable of. Then, with practice and experience, you’ll find your confidence growing with each shot.

Regular practice is essential for honing your skills. The more you shoot the better - spend as many hours as you can behind the lens. As your technical experience grows, you’ll find that you’re spending less and less time second guessing yourself on the specifics, and more time taking great images.

We’ve also put together our surefire photography tips and techniques to increase your chances of capturing that perfect shot.