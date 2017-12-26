Camera apps and data protection

For some time, camera manufacturers such as Canon, Nikon and Sony have been providing dedicated apps for use with your camera. These apps are designed to enhance how you use your camera, for example, by controlling your camera remotely or by automatically backing up photos and videos to your phone or tablet.

However, by using these apps, you're surrendering a lot of information to the parent company that may not be relevant. For example, location details of where you snapped a photo, or the name and password of any wi-fi networks you’re connected to.

So what happens to the information that the camera apps gather, and how secure is your data? We set out to investigate.

In summary, most of the camera apps we tested present no privacy or security issues. That said, we did find some evidence of unnecessary data gathering by Sony and Yi Technology, where data such as location, camera identification and wi-fi network name and password details were captured without user permission.

Also, apps from Fujifilm, Nikon and Olympus have fewer critical issues but still give cause for concern. The apps Fujifilm Camera Remote (Android), Nikon SnapBridge (iOS) and Olympus Image Share all reveal the location of the user. This level of tracking is incredibly invasive, as it can be used to identify where you are and the frequency of your movements.

Compact camera reviews – read our in-depth verdicts to find your perfect model.

You can see full results of our tests in the tables below. Underneath, we explain the results for each brand's app. Our overall ratings are based on data transmission behaviour; a 'critical' rating is based on any data transmission without your knowledge, and a 'non-critical' rating is where no data is being transferred.