Digital camera jargon buster

A

Aperture

Aperture is one of the three main controls you can use when taking a picture. In simplified terms, it's an adjustable opening in the lens through which light passes to hit the image sensor. Aperture controls depth of field, which means how much of the image, from foreground to background, is in focus. Aperture is measured in units called f-stops, for example f/2.0, in which a smaller number represents a larger opening.

Aperture priority

A digital camera setting that allows you to set the size of the aperture (called an f-stop) and allow the camera to determine the shutter speed for a correctly exposed image. Since each aperture value doubles the amount of light that gets to the sensor, you will need a shutter speed half as fast to get the same exposure. This method works best when you want to maintain a fixed depth of field while shooting under changing lighting conditions.

Auto focus

Abbreviated to AF, auto focus is a function of a digital camera in which the camera automatically focuses on the subject in the centre of the LCD screen or viewfinder.

Looking for the best compact camera for you? Discover the models we recommend by visiting our Best Buy compact cameras.