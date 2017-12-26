How to buy the best digital camera

There are a large variety of cameras to choose from. The best cameras take fantastic photos in every situation, whether you’re on holiday, at a family gathering or just enjoying a big day out.

With cameras available from well-known brands such as Canon, Nikon, Olympus and Sony, sometimes it can be hard to choose which model is right for you.

However, there are big differences in picture quality, advanced features and how easy they are to use, so if you want to find the best camera for your needs, watch our video above or read on for our impartial advice on key factors to consider.

