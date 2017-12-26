Most reliable compact camera brands

Our reliability survey is the only one of its kind. We surveyed more than 2,700 camera owners about their camera, from how long it stayed fault free to how happy they were with it. We've collated and analysed the data to highlight the best and worst compact camera brands.

No one wants a camera that fails to turn on when you want to take a holiday snap, or jams up when you're trying to take that once-in-a-lifetime shot. Our reliability survey ensures you can choose a camera that will stand the test of time.

Here, we report on seven compact camera brands, including big names such as Canon, Nikon, Sony and Panasonic, plus others like Fujifilm and Olympus, so you can see how they stack up against each other. Below, we’ve collated all our unique reliability ratings for compacts over a lifespan of five years. Overall, compact cameras are pretty reliable, but there are some differences between brands.

