Which type of digital camera should you choose?

What type of camera should you buy?

There are four main types of digital camera: compact, bridge, DSLR and compact system cameras. The latter two have interchangeable lenses. The type you go for will depend on a number of factors, including what you want to photograph or film, how portable you want it to be and the image quality you're looking for. There is also an element of personal preference, too.

If you don't know which camera type you want, our descriptions and advice below can help.

Compact camera

Typically called a point-and-shoot, a compact camera is small enough to carry in a pocket or small bag. The best compact cameras offer a good compromise between features and price, proving great photographic all-rounders. Choose the wrong model and you can end up with a flimsy camera that takes out-of-focus snaps.

Pros: Lightweight and easy to carry, simple to use, automatic shooting modes are perfect for beginners, inexpensive.

Cons: Buttons can be small and fiddly. Most models lack a viewfinder.

Buy if: You’re a beginner, or you want better-quality photos than your smartphone camera.

Watch our video above to find out how to choose the best model. Or see our compact camera reviews to find the ideal point-and-shoot camera for you.

Waterproof camera

This is a sub-type of compact camera. Waterproof and shockproof, these are very tough cameras built to withstand the outdoors.

If you want to take pictures anywhere wet, whether the beach, by a waterfall or just out in the great British weather, a compact waterproof camera is worth considering. They’re built inside a waterproof, dustproof and usually shockproof casing, meaning you can take them to the pool, to the beach, snorkelling or even scuba diving and still get good shots. They will work at depths of up to 15 metres, although 10 metres will be good enough for all but the keenest divers.

Pros: Easy to use, extremely tough. Can be used in outdoor conditions where other cameras fear to tread.

Cons: Limited zoom. Can be more expensive than a typical compact camera.

Buy if: If you want to experience the best of the outdoors.

We pick the top waterproof cameras that can handle the rough and tumble, plus take a high-quality photo.

Bridge camera

A popular halfway house between a compact camera and a DSLR camera. They offer more advanced features than you get from a compact camera, and typically aren't quite as advanced or expensive as a system camera (these include DSLRs and compact-system cameras). This is due to their fixed-lens set-up, which offers excellent zoom capabilities without having to change camera lenses. They are a budget-friendly compromise if you want to add a professional sheen to your holiday shots.

Pros: Great all-rounder cameras, huge zoom ranges and more manual controls. Viewfinder is also often built in.

Cons: Compact sensor falls short of DSLR/compact system camera (CSC) standards. Lenses are fixed and not interchangeable.

Buy if: Photography is your newfound hobby, or you want an all-in-one camera.

To explore the differences between compact and bridge cameras and decide which one is right for you, use our choosing tool below.

Bridge camera reviews - find the best for your budget