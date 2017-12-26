How to buy the best cordless home phone

The best cordless phones offer crystal clear sound quality and a generous cordless range so that you can wander around your house without being cut off. Buy the wrong one and you’ll be left struggling to understand friends and family – that’s if you even hear them call.

Which? tests cordless home phones to help ensure you don’t buy one with poor sound quality, low range or that's awkward to use. We also examine in-built answering machines and nuisance call-blocking capabilities, so you can be confident that you'll find a phone to suit your needs.

Whatever you're looking for, we'd recommend watching the video above before parting with your cash so you make sure you get the best cordless phone for your home.

Take a look at our cordless phone Best Buys to discover the models that sail through our tough tests.

Below you can use our interactive choosing tool to narrow down precisely what you should look for in a cordless phone.