How to save money on your landline phone bills

How to make calls for free

VoIP

Some cordless phones can wirelessly connect to your broadband using ‘voice over internet’ (VoIP) technology, enabling you to make free or very low-cost phone calls using an internet connection. If you make a large number of overseas calls from your landline, you could cut your phone bill in half this way.

The Gigaset CL705A Go Sculpture and the Gigaset S850A Go both wirelessly connect to your broadband for VoIP calls. Alternatively, you could get an internet phone adaptor, which connects to your broadband router and cordless phone, enabling you to use your existing handset.

Wi-fi calling

You may be able to make free calls from a mobile phone using wi-fi, instead of your bundled minutes. Wi-fi calling will give you better call clarity in areas with a poor signal.

To do this, you'll need a compatible mobile phone, and you'll have to be with one of the 'big four' providers (EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone), as only they support this technology at present.

Call your provider to enquire whether it has to enable wi-fi calling for you, and whether your phone is compatible.

Apps: Whatsapp, Skype and FaceTime

If you're not with one of these providers, or have an incompatible smartphone, all is not lost. Apps including WhatsApp, Skype and FaceTime allow you to make voice and video calls for free, or for a very small cost. This can be great for calling abroad, or for making long calls to friends or family that would otherwise cost extra on a landline. It's one of the best ways to avoid paying for a landline call package you won't use.

Bear in mind that to make these calls, both you and the recipient need to have the same app, and ideally you'll make these calls over wi-fi. If you're using your phone's data, it could eat up your bundle allowance quite quickly, especially if you're making video calls.

