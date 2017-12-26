Best Buy cordless phones

Technology can be expensive and temperamental, but our aim is to ensure you make the right purchasing decision for you, so you don't end up out of pocket or with a useless product. Unlike other review sites, we go out and purchase every single cordless phone we review, just as a normal customer would.

We test more than 50 new handsets every year and we look at everything from simple, budget models to pricey, feature-packed cordless phones. We examine cordless phones from big brands like BT, Panasonic and Philips, as well as smaller brands such as Gigaset, Binatone and iDect.

When a cordless phone is awarded with a Best Buy distinction, you can be certain it's a genuinely excellent device. Our thorough lab tests look at every aspect of the phone, including:

How easy it is to set up and use

How clear it sounds when making and receiving calls

What useful features it has, such as a built-in answering machine or nuisance call-blocking technology

We’ve been testing cordless phones in our labs for more than 20 years so we know what separates the cream from the crop. And we don’t just reveal the best - we also highlight the poor scoring Don’t Buy cordless phones, so you don’t inadvertently end up with a dud that you’ll soon be keen to replace.

