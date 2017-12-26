Most reliable cordless phone brands

Until you take your cordless phone home and get hands-on with it, it’s impossible to know precisely how well it will work. That's why as well as our regular in-depth lab tests, we surveyed 2,499 Which? members in 2017 to find out about their cordless phone experiences.

From handsets that won’t charge or quickly lose their charge, to decreasing range and background crackling, we found out the key faults for each cordless phone brand. This enables us to estimate how long you can expect your cordless phone to last, and we can reveal which manufacturers make cordless phones that will stand the test of time, along with those that are liable to malfunction in a matter of months.

The best cordless phone brand has an outstanding reliability score of 92%, while the worst garners just 84%. If you purchase a handset from the least reliable brand, there’s nearly a one in five chance it will develop a fault within five years.

Below you can see reliability results from top cordless phone brands including BT, Gigaset and Panasonic. Once you’ve got the information you need, head straight to our Best Buy cordless phone reviews to find the best landline phone for your home.

