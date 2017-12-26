Top cordless phone brands
Panasonic cordless phones rated
By Alison Potter
Article 5 of 5
Pick a Panasonic phone that you’ll love to use. Our expert guide explains everything you need to know about Panasonic cordless phones.
Panasonic manufactures and sells a raft of different tech products, and in terms of cordless phones it’s one of the major brands in the UK. In 2016 we tested 25 Panasonic handsets, including a wide range of models from ultra-basic cordless handsets that won’t break the bank, to premium models with an array of call-blocking features.
Understandably, the more feature-laden phones tend to be on the pricier side. For example, Panasonic’s KX-TGH260 has the rare addition of Bluetooth which enables you to connect this cordless phone to your mobile phone and use your landline to make and receive calls from your smartphone. But even the more basic models still feature Panasonic’s trademark sleek design and user-friendly menus, and you can find the perfect Panasonic cordless phone for your budget by taking a look at our cordless phone reviews.
In the table below, we've rounded up some of the key facts about the brand to help you decide whether a Panasonic cordless phone would be right for you.
|Average test score based on results of models tested that are still available in shops. Brand reliability rating and customer score are based on a June 2017 survey of 2,895 Which? members who own cordless phones. The customer score is based on whether members would recommend the brand to a friend, and reliability is based on members’ experience of that brand. Table last updated August 2017.
How much do Panasonic cordless phones cost?
New Panasonic handsets are expensive and generally cost from £45 upwards, but it’s possible to bag a bargain in terms of its slightly older cordless phones, which go for as little as £20 for a single handset. However, if you are going for one of its cheaper landline phones, make sure it has the features you need as not all have an answering machine, call blocking or a speakerphone for hands-free calls.
As with other brands, Panasonic offers variant handset packs, so you can opt to buy a single, twin, triple or quad handset if you want multiple cordless phones dotted around your home. You can tell how many handsets come in a pack by looking at the last number in the name; 0 or 1 denotes a single handset, while 2 refers to a twin, 3 to a triple handset pack and 4 to the quad pack. It’s cheaper to buy a multi-handset pack, rather than purchase several single handsets. For example, the Panasonic KX-TGC424 quad pack costs £90, but the KX-TGC420 single handset is £35, saving you £50 if you purchase the multi-pack instead of several single handsets.
Choosing the best Panasonic cordless phone
Panasonic has a lot of options in terms of cordless phones, and it even has one model, the KX-TGF320, which comes with one traditional cordless handset and a separate corded telephone system. It has the benefit of being able to run off batteries in the event of a power cut and the extra-large display on the corded phone is particularly handy if you have trouble reading contact details on small cordless phone screens.
Some Panasonic cordless phones are great all-rounders, offering easy-to-read colour screens, illuminated buttons, detailed manuals, phonebook sharing between handsets, clear sound quality, a large phonebook and a choice of call-blocking options. But some are missing hearing aid-compatibility and can’t be used with a signal booster to increase the range if it’s lacking, so make sure you read our reviews carefully if either of these two features are important to you.