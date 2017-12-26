Panasonic cordless phones rated

Just want to find your perfect phone? Browse our cordless phone reviews.

How much do Panasonic cordless phones cost?

New Panasonic handsets are expensive and generally cost from £45 upwards, but it’s possible to bag a bargain in terms of its slightly older cordless phones, which go for as little as £20 for a single handset. However, if you are going for one of its cheaper landline phones, make sure it has the features you need as not all have an answering machine, call blocking or a speakerphone for hands-free calls.

As with other brands, Panasonic offers variant handset packs, so you can opt to buy a single, twin, triple or quad handset if you want multiple cordless phones dotted around your home. You can tell how many handsets come in a pack by looking at the last number in the name; 0 or 1 denotes a single handset, while 2 refers to a twin, 3 to a triple handset pack and 4 to the quad pack. It’s cheaper to buy a multi-handset pack, rather than purchase several single handsets. For example, the Panasonic KX-TGC424 quad pack costs £90, but the KX-TGC420 single handset is £35, saving you £50 if you purchase the multi-pack instead of several single handsets.

Choosing the best Panasonic cordless phone

Panasonic has a lot of options in terms of cordless phones, and it even has one model, the KX-TGF320, which comes with one traditional cordless handset and a separate corded telephone system. It has the benefit of being able to run off batteries in the event of a power cut and the extra-large display on the corded phone is particularly handy if you have trouble reading contact details on small cordless phone screens.

Some Panasonic cordless phones are great all-rounders, offering easy-to-read colour screens, illuminated buttons, detailed manuals, phonebook sharing between handsets, clear sound quality, a large phonebook and a choice of call-blocking options. But some are missing hearing aid-compatibility and can’t be used with a signal booster to increase the range if it’s lacking, so make sure you read our reviews carefully if either of these two features are important to you.