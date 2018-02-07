Top five cordless phone brands for 2018

Can’t see the brands you’re interested in? We couldn’t report on some brands, as we didn’t get enough responses from owners. But for reviews of cordless phones from Binatone, iDect and Philips, see our independent cordless phone reviews.

Choosing the best brand of cordless phone

There’s a huge difference between the average test scores of the cordless phone brands in our table, proving that some brands are a much safer bet than others. But there’s not that much of a gulf in terms of reliability. In general, cordless phones are fairly reliable and not that prone to malfunctioning.

When it comes to how owners rate these brands, however, there is a very wide variation between the most highly regarded and the least. Nearly seven out of ten would recommend the cordless phone brand which gets the biggest thumbs up from owners, and it also has a mammoth 17 Best Buys.

In comparison, the least-loved brand would see very few owners buying a cordless phone from this brand again, it has a record 8 Don't Buys, and less than one out of three would tell a loved one to buy one too. Not surprisingly, it also has a dreadful average review score of just 48%.