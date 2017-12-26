Top five cheap cordless home phones

Cordless phone buying advice

Before purchasing a new cordless phone for your home, it's worth considering the following:

How many handsets? Retailers often have discounts on multiple handset packs, so it's worth shopping around for the best deal. But if you're not sure how many cordless phones you'll need, buy a single or twin pack and add more handsets later. Registering any extra handsets to your current system should be painless and take a matter of minutes.

Where to put them? You can have up to four cordless phone handsets in your home, all working wirelessly from a single base unit that's connected to your phone point. This means you can have handsets in your bedrooms or any other locations where you don’t have a phone point, and the other handsets just need to run off a mains socket.

Have you checked the battery on your existing phones? The battery your cordless handset uses can have a big effect on performance and sometimes swapping the old battery for a new one will improve the sound quality and range. If one of your cordless phone handsets is acting up, try swapping the batteries with another handset to check whether the problem is due to the battery before getting rid of it entirely. It's much cheaper to buy a replacement battery than it is to replace the whole phone.

Do you need two phone lines? If your cordless phone gets a lot of use, for example if you or your partner runs a business from home, a cordless phone with two lines is a good choice. Some phones offer two distinctive ringers to delineate which line has the incoming call and this feature also facilitates conferencing two callers in a three-way conversation.

Do you have a lot of contacts? If you have a bulging address book, opt for a cordless phone which can transfer your phonebook between handsets so you don't have to type in your numbers to each individual handset.