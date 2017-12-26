Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners
Some cordless vacuums claim to be as good as conventional vacuum cleaners, but our tests show only a small minority of Best Buys have what it takes.
Our tests go further than anyone else to ensure that the cordless models we recommend as Best Buys are truly the cream of the crop. As more and more cordless vacuum cleaners aim to replace your main vacuum, we test them in a similar way to normal vacuum cleaners, rating how well each vacuum picks up dust and grime from carpets, laminate, wooden flooring and tiled floors.
- The best cordless vacuums can pick up more than 70% of the dust on your floors, while the worst pick up less than 10%.
- Some models only last for around twenty minutes, while others last over an hour.
- Best Buys are easy to use, light to handle and don't make a racket, unlike one model we found that gives off an ear-splitting 88 decibels - like standing next to a busy road.
To unlock our recommended Best Buys on this page, take a trial to Which?. Already a member? Log in to see our independent cordless vacuum cleaner reviews and top-rated models.
How we find the best cordless vacuum cleaners
We use fine arizona sand to see how much dirt each vacuum can suck up on wilton carpet, laminate flooring and floorboards with crevices. We also painstakingly comb real pet hair into carpet and time how long each cordless model takes to suck it up. We also test the suction when the container is partially full and when the battery is depleted to make sure that cleaning power doesn't drop off over time. You can be sure that a Best Buy cordless vacuum will be able to tackle anything that you can reasonably throw at it in your home.
- We measure how much fine dust each cordless vacuum picks up from wilton carpet, laminate and floor boards.
- After combing hair into wilton carpet to get it really engrained, we time how long it takes each cordless vacuum to suck it all up.
- We get an independent panel of experts to assess how easy each cordless vacuum is to use.
- The battery lifetime claims of manufacturers are put to the test in the lab, and we also make sure that the suction of the cordless vacuum doesn't drop as the battery runs down.
Cordless vacuum reviews you can trust
We’ve tested cordless vacuums from big names including Dyson, Bosch, Hoover and Vax, as well as many other manufacturers. With Best Buys available for less than £250, we can tell you that big prices don't always mean great results, so make sure you read our reviews before heading to the shops.
Which? is independent - we work for you, the consumer, so you can be sure that our product recommendations are influenced only by our test results. We don't take advertising and we buy all the products that we test ourselves, so our honest advice helps you to make the right choice first time and avoid costly mistakes.
Try a trial membership to Which?, and you'll receive access to all our online content and get Which? magazine delivered monthly to your door. You can also phone our Which? legal Service and personal finance experts for one-to-one help, plus you'll get access to Which? Local, where members share recommendations for the best services in your area.