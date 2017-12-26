Best Buy cordless vacuum cleaners

Some cordless vacuums claim to be as good as conventional vacuum cleaners, but our tests show only a small minority of Best Buys have what it takes.

Our tests go further than anyone else to ensure that the cordless models we recommend as Best Buys are truly the cream of the crop. As more and more cordless vacuum cleaners aim to replace your main vacuum, we test them in a similar way to normal vacuum cleaners, rating how well each vacuum picks up dust and grime from carpets, laminate, wooden flooring and tiled floors.

The best cordless vacuums can pick up more than 70% of the dust on your floors, while the worst pick up less than 10%.

Some models only last for around twenty minutes, while others last over an hour.

Best Buys are easy to use, light to handle and don't make a racket, unlike one model we found that gives off an ear-splitting 88 decibels - like standing next to a busy road.

