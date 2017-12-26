Which cot mattress should you buy?

What is a good cot mattress? You want one that's going to help your baby to a good and safe night's sleep, keep them comfortable, cope with the inevitable leaks that will come its way and last for as long as you need it.

But there are other questions you also need to think about when deciding which cot mattress to buy.

How much do I need to spend to get a good mattress?

A cot mattress can cost anything from £30 to £300. A premium cot bed mattress will set you back £200 or more. But price and quality don't necessarily go hand in hand. We have tested some reasonably priced cot mattresses that score higher in our tests than top-of-the-range ones.

To see which mattresses excel in our stringent safety and durability tests, compare our cot mattress reviews.

What is the best cot mattress for baby?

Whether buying a cot mattress or a cot bed mattress, you want a firm and flat mattress protected by a waterproof cover to help keep the mattress clean and dry. You can assess for the firmness and flatness of the mattress by pressing your hand firmly into the centre and edges. There should be some resistance and it should bounce back immediately.

Make sure it's in good condition and fits the cot or cot bed you're using it with.

We assess the support a cot mattress will provide for your baby. We measure body support before putting it through a durability test that simulates regular use. We then measure the body support after these tests to see how your cot mattress will hold up so you know the mattresses that are going to still be doing a great job of keeping your baby comfortable over time.

What is the size of a cot mattress?

While cot mattresses and cot bed mattresses can come in many shapes and sizes, there are some general sizes for each you will see while shopping. A cot mattress is typically 120 x 60cm in size, cot bed mattresses are commonly 140 x 70cm. If you buy a cot that is smaller or larger than the norm, you can get mattresses specially made to fit your cot – but this is going to cost you.

How thick should a cot mattress be?

We recommend that your baby's cot mattress be at least 10cm thick. Your baby's weight will be concentrated on a small area on his or her cot mattress and you don't want their body sagging through the mattress and hitting the cot bed beneath. Your baby needs a mattress that provides good support and won't sag. You want a mattress that feels firm rather than soft. To compare firmness, squeeze at the edges and in the centre.