Switching energy supplier as a tenant

If you’re a tenant you can still usually switch your energy supplier to get a cheaper deal. Find out how to cut your gas and electric bills down if you rent.

Ensuring you’re on a good energy deal is a quick step to keeping your bills down – and renting your home shouldn’t stop you getting the best deal.

But less than half (48%) of tenants responsible for their energy bills have used a price comparison website to make the switch.*

If you haven’t switched energy supplier, or have begun a new tenancy and transferred the energy bills into your name, it’s likely that you’re on your energy firm’s standard tariff. This is its default, or out-of-contract, tariff and often also its priciest.

Compare gas and electricity prices using Which? Switch, to find the best deal for you as a tenant, regardless of how long you’ll be renting for.

Read on to find out the circumstances in which you can and can’t switch as a tenant, plus tips on cutting how much you spend on energy.

Can I switch energy firm as a tenant?

If you pay your energy company directly for your gas and electricity, then you can choose your energy supplier. This is according to consumer protection law.

But if your landlord pays the energy company direct, they can choose the energy supplier. You might be in this situation if:

Your energy costs are included in your rent

Your landlord pays your energy supplier and reclaims the money from you

Your landlord has taken responsibility for energy bills between tenancies.

Your tenancy agreement should state whether you or your landlord are responsible for paying the gas and electricity bills.

If your landlord pays the energy bills, you can ask them to change your supplier. But they don’t have to.

Do I need permission to switch energy supplier?

Your tenancy agreement might also include a ‘default’ or preferred energy supplier that your landlord or letting agent may have set up. You can ask to renegotiate this clause in your contract.

But if you can’t change the default supplier clause in the contract, provided you pay the bills and not your landlord or letting agent, you are still entitled to switch supplier. You should inform your landlord or letting agent, though.

There may also be clauses that require you to tell the landlord if you switch energy supplier, or return the account to the original supplier at the end of your tenancy.

If you have a prepayment meter and rent your home, you should still be able to switch. Find out whether a prepayment energy meter is right for you.

Renters: how to compare energy prices

As with any new home, you won’t know how much electricity and gas you’ll use when you first move in, which makes it tricky to find the best deal for you. Plus, most fixed energy deals are either one or two years long, while tenancies can end sooner.

Which? Switch now takes into account the length left of your tenancy to calculate the best deal. It’ll factor in exit fees - it can reveal whether you’d be better off leaving a fixed deal early, or choosing a standard tariff with no end date.

When you compare energy prices online, make sure you put in as much detail as possible about your home (including number of bedrooms, type of property, how many people live there) to get as accurate a quote as possible.

When you come to switch, the process is the same regardless of whether you’re a tenant or own your home. Follow the simple steps in our guide on how to switch energy supplier.

Compare and switch suppliers Choose the fuel type

to compare: Gas and electricity Electricity

only Gas only Save money on gas and electricity Take meter readings as soon as you move in and when you move out. Submit these to your energy supplier if you pay the bills, or your landlord if they pay the bills. This will help ensure that you only pay for the gas and electricity you use during your tenancy. When you switch energy supplier, look out for online billing and account management, direct debit payments and discounts for buying your gas and electricity (dual-fuel) from the same company. These could all save you cash on energy. Replacing light bulbs with energy saving ones, turning down radiators in rarely used or empty rooms and cutting draughts can also help keep your energy bills down.

*Online survey, July 2017, of 1,207 tenants who are members of the UK general public and responsible for their energy bills.