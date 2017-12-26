Don't Buy dash cams
The worst dash cams could give you a real headache after a crash, with poor footage that fails to pick up important details like number plates.
Buying a Don't Buy dash cam isn't just a waste of money, it could also spell serious trouble should you ever find yourself in an accident.
Our lab tests determine that Don't Buy dash cams produce such poor or unreliable recordings that they may not be admissible as evidence in court. Best Buy dash cams, on the other hand, create clear, smooth recordings that will back you up - not leave you stranded.
What makes a Don't Buy dash cam?
It may seem almost inconceivable, but footage from certain dash cams is all but useless. Those that receive the dubious honour of being a Which? Don't Buy have been judged by us of being incapable of producing trustworthy footage. Recordings may look juddery, blurry, dim, have a narrow field of view, or all of the above.
Bargains are tempting, but when your legal defence hangs in the balance this is one buying decision you want to make sure to get absolutely right. Dash cams that score highly in our tests will be there for you when you need them.
Unique dash cam testing by Which?
Which? has reviewed the latest dash cams, including models by Nextbase, Thinkware and BlackVue, plus sat nav makers Garmin and Binatone, to help find the best model for you. Our tough testing means we can recommend those dash cams that offer excellent footage quality, are easy to use and offer a raft of useful features.
- Our lab experts put every dash cam through the same set of tests, including footage quality, and how easy it is to install, use and remove. Plus we examine the features they offer, and the accuracy of these
- We give every pair of dash cams a Which? test score so you can immediately see at-a-glance which are the best and worst, plus how each model compares to each other in features and specifications
- Our tests cover a range of brands and prices, including everything from cheap unbranded options through to expensive dash cam systems
Which? tests have found that some dash cams offer footage so poor and lacking in detail that we think you should avoid them altogether.
