How to load your dishwasher

The way you load your dishwasher can make a big difference to how efficiently it cleans your dishes, especially bigger items and those covered in tough-to-shift grime.

To make sure you end up with a perfectly clean load of dishes every time, take a look at our dishwasher loading guide video above and follow our tips below to help you to get the best from your dishwasher.

Whether the dishwasher is a Best Buy or not will also make a difference. Even the most efficiently loaded machine will leave you with grimy dishes and will rack up your energy bills if it's a Don't Buy.

