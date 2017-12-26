Which dishwasher brand?
Bosch dishwashers rated
Bosch is a popular brand that has dishwashers to suit every budget. But should you buy a Bosch? Find out what our reviews have uncovered.
Bosch is a big name in the world of household appliances, and we've reviewed all the popular models. We've found some models from this German brand that deliver fantastic results but others that failed to shift grime from plates and cutlery.
Bosch is part of the BSH Group of companies, which also includes washing machine brands Neff and Siemens. In our 2017 dishwasher reliability survey, 45% of respondents said they own a Bosch dishwasher. It's a popular brand, but does that mean it performs well, is reliable, and well-liked by those that own a Bosch machine?
In the table below, you can find out at a glance whether it's worth buying a Bosch dishwasher. We reveal how well Bosch dishwashers score in our tough tests, as well as how satisfied Bosch owners are with their machines. You can also see how reliable they are - because no one wants to shell out for a dud dishwasher that dies soon after you buy it, plus the common treats and bugbears we've found in our testing.
How much do Bosch dishwashers cost?
The cheapest Bosch model we've tested cost less than £300 when sent to the lab, while the most expensive breached the £800 mark. The cheapest Bosch dishwashers don't tend to do as well in our tests as the mid-range and premium models, but we've still found Bosch Best Buys priced at around £300. Click the link to find out if any budget Bosch machines made it into our pick of the top five best cheap dishwashers.
Choosing the best Bosch dishwasher
Bosch makes both integrated and freestanding dishwashers in all three sizes (full-sized, slimline and compact) so there's a Bosch machine to suit every kitchen. Many Bosch dishwashers are white, but there are also stainless steel and coloured models available. Bosch has four main ranges, which all offer slightly different design features, technical add-ons, program flexibility and capacities, and prices.
Bosch Series 2 dishwashers
These are the lowest-priced models from Bosch, although they still aren’t as cheap as those from affordable brands such as Beko or Hotpoint. This series includes both full-sized and slimline models, but neither are as easy to find as dishwashers in Bosch’s other three categories. Series 2 models are fairly basic – they aren’t Bosch’s quietest, and they don’t tend to have features such as LCD displays or delay timers. Series 2 models usually cost between £300 and £400.
Bosch Series 4 dishwashers
Like Series 2 models, these models tend to be fairly simple: their control panels aren’t flashy and they don’t have as many features as pricier models. However, they are designed to be quieter than Series 2 machines and to have more flexibility, courtesy of more programs. They are priced between £300 and £600. Series 4 is the only range from Bosch to include all three dishwasher sizes – Bosch’s tabletop model is a little larger than a big microwave but can wash 60 items, making it worth considering for couples or small families who are short on space.
Bosch Series 6 dishwashers
These models are designed to offer greater flexibility, and claim to use less energy and water than Series 2 and Series 4 dishwashers. Once again, both full-sized and slimline models are included. Series 6 dishwashers have sensors that adjust the wash program to suit your dishes, as well as helpful features such as child locks. Series 6 is also known as the ‘Exxcel’ range, and its models typically cost between £550 and £700. but can go up to £1,000.
Bosch Series 8 dishwashers
This is Bosch’s premium dishwasher range, with models usually costing between £650 and £850 but going right up to over £1,000. Series 8 dishwashers have a high-resolution display, a greater capacity for dishes, sensor-wash functionality and all of the helpful features found in the other Bosch ranges. Series 8 only includes full-sized models, and it's also known as the ‘Logixx’ range.