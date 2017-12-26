Bosch dishwashers rated

How much do Bosch dishwashers cost?

The cheapest Bosch model we've tested cost less than £300 when sent to the lab, while the most expensive breached the £800 mark. The cheapest Bosch dishwashers don't tend to do as well in our tests as the mid-range and premium models, but we've still found Bosch Best Buys priced at around £300. Click the link to find out if any budget Bosch machines made it into our pick of the top five best cheap dishwashers.

Choosing the best Bosch dishwasher

Bosch makes both integrated and freestanding dishwashers in all three sizes (full-sized, slimline and compact) so there's a Bosch machine to suit every kitchen. Many Bosch dishwashers are white, but there are also stainless steel and coloured models available. Bosch has four main ranges, which all offer slightly different design features, technical add-ons, program flexibility and capacities, and prices.



Bosch Series 2 dishwashers

These are the lowest-priced models from Bosch, although they still aren’t as cheap as those from affordable brands such as Beko or Hotpoint. This series includes both full-sized and slimline models, but neither are as easy to find as dishwashers in Bosch’s other three categories. Series 2 models are fairly basic – they aren’t Bosch’s quietest, and they don’t tend to have features such as LCD displays or delay timers. Series 2 models usually cost between £300 and £400.



Bosch Series 4 dishwashers

Like Series 2 models, these models tend to be fairly simple: their control panels aren’t flashy and they don’t have as many features as pricier models. However, they are designed to be quieter than Series 2 machines and to have more flexibility, courtesy of more programs. They are priced between £300 and £600. Series 4 is the only range from Bosch to include all three dishwasher sizes – Bosch’s tabletop model is a little larger than a big microwave but can wash 60 items, making it worth considering for couples or small families who are short on space.



Bosch Series 6 dishwashers

These models are designed to offer greater flexibility, and claim to use less energy and water than Series 2 and Series 4 dishwashers. Once again, both full-sized and slimline models are included. Series 6 dishwashers have sensors that adjust the wash program to suit your dishes, as well as helpful features such as child locks. Series 6 is also known as the ‘Exxcel’ range, and its models typically cost between £550 and £700. but can go up to £1,000.



Bosch Series 8 dishwashers

This is Bosch’s premium dishwasher range, with models usually costing between £650 and £850 but going right up to over £1,000. Series 8 dishwashers have a high-resolution display, a greater capacity for dishes, sensor-wash functionality and all of the helpful features found in the other Bosch ranges. Series 8 only includes full-sized models, and it's also known as the ‘Logixx’ range.