Neff dishwashers rated

All Neff dishwashers are integrated machines, designed to fit seamlessly into your fitted kitchen and be hidden behind a kitchen cupboard door. There's a range of fully and semi-integrated models, including both full-sized and slimline options.

A fully integrated model will be hidden entirely behind a cupboard door, and the control panel will be inside the door. Semi-integrated models still have the control panel visible at the top. If you've got your heart set on an integrated Neff machine, you can see how the different models compare in our full Neff dishwasher reviews.

Neff models are popular with Which? members, but is a Neff dishwasher best for you and how do they perform? Below, you can find out how many of the Neff dishwashers we've reviewed have been named a Which? Best Buy, if any, and how reliable Neff dishwashers are. You can also find out whether Neff owners would recommend the brand, and the common pros and cons we've uncovered through our tough testing.

Only logged-in Which? members can view our exclusive ratings and verdicts in the table below. If you're not yet a member, sign up for a Which? trial to get instant access.