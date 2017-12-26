Which dishwasher brand?
Neff dishwashers rated
Neff specialises in mid-priced, built-in dishwashers. But are they any good? Our at-a-glance guide tells you whether a Neff dishwasher is worth buying.
All Neff dishwashers are integrated machines, designed to fit seamlessly into your fitted kitchen and be hidden behind a kitchen cupboard door. There's a range of fully and semi-integrated models, including both full-sized and slimline options.
A fully integrated model will be hidden entirely behind a cupboard door, and the control panel will be inside the door. Semi-integrated models still have the control panel visible at the top. If you've got your heart set on an integrated Neff machine, you can see how the different models compare in our full Neff dishwasher reviews.
Neff models are popular with Which? members, but is a Neff dishwasher best for you and how do they perform? Below, you can find out how many of the Neff dishwashers we've reviewed have been named a Which? Best Buy, if any, and how reliable Neff dishwashers are. You can also find out whether Neff owners would recommend the brand, and the common pros and cons we've uncovered through our tough testing.
|Neff dishwasher overview table
|Number tested
|9
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Typical spend
|Should I buy a Neff dishwasher?
How much do Neff dishwashers cost?
Built-in dishwashers are often pricier, and Neff models are no exception, with models costing up to £700. However, we've tested models costing £370, and you don't have to stretch yourself to get a great dishwasher – we've found Best Buys for around £400.We've found some great Neff dishwashers, but we've also uncovered some expensive machines that left a disappointing number of streaks and watermarks on cutlery and glasses.
Choosing the best Neff dishwasher
Full-sized dishwashers from Neff usually have the capacity for 12 or 13 place settings (some full-sized models from other brands have the capacity for up to 15 place settings). Semi-integrated models usually have a white or silver panel.
Neff dishwashers usually have helpful features that make life a bit easier, such as delay timers and child locks.
You can contact Neff by calling its customer support line on 0344 892 8989, or via its website: neff.co.uk.