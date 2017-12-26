Siemens dishwashers rated

Siemens, which is part of German company BSH Appliances, offers a range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers, including both freestanding and built-in models. It can be pricier than some other brands, and our dishwasher tests have found that a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better cleaning power.

If you've got a Siemens model in mind, head over to our Siemens dishwashers reviews to see how it scored. We test each dishwasher for how it removes tough dried-on spinach and milk. We also rate each model on how well it dries and for other important factors, such as energy and water use, and how noisy the dishwasher is - so you can be sure that if we recommend a model, it's going to be a great choice.

In the table below, you can find out how many of Siemens' current models, if any, have aced our tests and been named Which? Best Buys. We'll also tell you how reliable Siemens dishwashers are and whether owners would recommend the brand. Plus, you can find out what the common pros and cons of owning a Siemens are, thanks to our thorough testing.

