Siemens dishwashers rated

Siemens dishwashers will cost you more than some other popular models. But are they any good? Find out what owners think, and what our reviews reveal about Siemens dishwashers.
Siemens, which is part of German company BSH Appliances, offers a range of full-sized and slimline dishwashers, including both freestanding and built-in models. It can be pricier than some other brands, and our dishwasher tests have found that a higher price tag doesn't necessarily mean better cleaning power.
If you've got a Siemens model in mind, head over to our Siemens dishwashers reviews to see how it scored. We test each dishwasher for how it removes tough dried-on spinach and milk. We also rate each model on how well it dries and for other important factors, such as energy and water use, and how noisy the dishwasher is - so you can be sure that if we recommend a model, it's going to be a great choice.
In the table below, you can find out how many of Siemens' current models, if any, have aced our tests and been named Which? Best Buys. We'll also tell you how reliable Siemens dishwashers are and whether owners would recommend the brand. Plus, you can find out what the common pros and cons of owning a Siemens are, thanks to our thorough testing.
|Siemens dishwasher overview table
|Number tested in the past three years
|9
|Number of Best Buys
|Number of Don't Buys
|Average test score
|Brand reliability rating
|Customer score
|Typical price
|Should I buy a Siemens dishwasher?
Table notes
How much do Siemens dishwashers cost?
Siemens dishwashers are on the pricier side – the ones we've tested cost between £450 and £900. But you don't have to pay over the odds to get a great one and we've found a Best Buy for around £450. It's also an energy-saver, so will be cheaper to run, too.
Choosing the best Siemens dishwasher
Full-sized Siemens dishwashers tend to hold either 13 or 14 place settings, while the slimline machines hold nine. They are usually available in either white or stainless steel, and all models have delay timers for setting your dishwasher to start at a particular time. A selection of Siemens machines also have child locks, and other useful features such as adjustable baskets.
You can contact Siemens by calling its customer support line on 0344 892 8999, or via its website: www.siemens-home.co.uk.