We reveal what double glazing customers think of Everest's service and products, based on the results of an independent Which? survey.

Our survey of more than 2,000 double glazing customers reveals what they really think about big-name brands Everest, Anglian and Safestyle, as well as local independents. You can use the results of our research to find out which double glazing company is best.

The results of our survey reveal vast differences between companies. Customers raved about our top-scorer, which achieved a score of 86%. While the bottom-rated brand got just 56% - 30 percentage points less.

How did Everest score in our double glazing survey?

The table below shows how Everest's customers rated it for a variety of important areas of the buying and installation process.

Everest survey results Sales or installation factors Which? rating Overall customer score Knowledge of staff Clarity of documents Customer service Quality of products Value for money Installers keeping to arranged times Knowledge and helpfulness of installers How well the installers communicated Mess during and after installation Quality of installation After sales support

We asked Everest's customers to tell us how satisfied they are with the brand and whether they would recommend it to a friend. We then use this data to calculate our customer score.

We also asked them to rate elements of the buying and installation process. This includes the knowledge of staff (both sales and installers), quality of products and installation, and clarity of documentation - such as the contract. These ratings help you understand which elements the companies in our survey succeed on, and where they fall down.

Everest customer comments

Everest double glazing

Flick through the images below to see some examples of the types of double glazed windows and doors Everest provides, and read on below to learn more about its services.

What does Everest offer?

Areas in the UK Everest covers: England, Scotland and Wales, but not Northern Ireland.

Types of windows: casement, sash, tilt and turn, dual turn, in uPVC, timber and aluminum. It offers double glazing, triple glazing and secondary glazing options.

Types of doors: entrance doors, bi-fold, French, patio in uPVC, timber, aluminum and composite.

Window energy ratings: A+ rating as standard for uPVC casement windows. Triple glazing is A++. It doesn't state the energy ratings for other double glazing.

Window and door guarantees: 10-year guarantee on all new windows. Windows and doors of different materials can have different additional guarantees, such as 30 years against rot and fungus on timber windows and doors. Some have a lifetime guarantee. These can be switched to a different owner, but at a cost.

Other services Everest offers: conservatories, garage doors, flat roots, roofline/rooftrim (such as guttering, bargeboards, cladding etc), driveways, artificial grass and security alarm systems.

Competent Persons Scheme: accredited by Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme and Glass and Glazing Federation, which means Everest installers can self-certify that the double glazing is compliant with building regulations.

To find out more about the different types of windows and energy ratings, go to double glazing explained.