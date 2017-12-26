We've surveyed Safestyle's double glazing customers to find out how its products and service compare to other double glazing companies.

We've surveyed 2,239 double glazing customers to find out whether big brands Safestyle, Everest and Anglian are worth spending your money on, especially when pitted against independents local companies.

Our results reveal that the difference between some of the companies is vast - the top-rated firm scored 86%, and the bottom just 56%.

How did Safestyle score in our double glazing survey?

Once unlocked, the table below shows a full breakdown of how Safestyle was rated by its customers for a number of different factors. You can use our results to find out whether Safestyle double glazing is the best choice for you.

We asked Safestyle double glazing customers to rate the company so we can tell you exactly what it's like to buy double glazing from Safestyle.

These ratings encompass crucial elements of the double glazing buying process. Examples include the knowledge of staff (both sales and installers), quality of products and installation, and clarity of documentation - such as the contract.

These additional ratings help you to see which aspects the companies in our survey are clearly struggling on, and where they stand out from the crowd.

Safestyle customer comments

Safestyle double glazing

Flick through the images below to see some examples of the types of double glazed windows and doors Safestyle provides

Safestyle double glazing Safestyle uPVC casement windows

Safestyle timber casement windows

Safestyle tilt and turn windows

Safestyle uPVC sash windows

Safestyle arched windows

Safestyle bay windows

Safestyle sliding patio doors

Safestyle French doors

Safestyle bi-fold doors Previous

What does Safestyle offer?

Areas in the UK Safestyle covers: England and Wales (not Scotland or Northern Ireland).

Types of windows: casement, sash, bay, tilt and turn, arched, heritage (traditional collection in a range of oak and paint finishes).

Types of doors: front and back, bi-fold, French, patio, half glazed and stable doors (where it opens at the top but not bottom) in uPVC (and timber effect) and composite.

Window energy ratings: windows are A-rated and its Eco Diamond windows are endorsed by the Energy Saving Trust.

Window and door guarantees: 10-year guarantee for replacement and repair on all windows and doors. This can be transferred to new owners with no charge.

Other services Safestyle offers: porches, conservatories, orangaries, extensions, roofing work (roof trim, bargeboards, facias and soffits, cladding, guttering and downpipes).

Competent Persons Scheme: accredited by Fenestration Self-Assessment Scheme and Glass and Glazing Federation, which means Safestyle installers can self-certify that the double glazing is compliant with building regulations.

To find out more about the different types of windows and energy ratings, go to double glazing explained.