How to buy the best DSLR

The best DSLR cameras don’t just produce the best pictures of any type of camera, they also open up the door to more creative photography, with all controls for focus, aperture, shutter speed, ISO and white balance at your fingertips. They give you the choice of trusting the camera’s automatic settings or taking full manual control when you need it.

Whether you’re looking for a top-of-the-range model or an entry-level DSLR, there are plenty of other options available, such as a compact system camera (CSC), also known as a mirrorless camera. Similar to DSLRs, they offer the ability to change lenses and more flexibility when capturing a shot but, in some cases, are cheaper than DSLRs.

However, while the best models have intuitive controls and great handling, and produce the pictures of your dreams, the worst suffer from poor design, cheap build quality or short battery life.

