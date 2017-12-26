Amazon Kindle versus Kobo ebook readers

Amazon and Kobo are the largest companies of note still creating new ebook readers. But which is the best brand to opt for?

Amazon's Kindle range, which includes the entry-level Kindle, Paperwhite and premium Oasis, remains the top choice for buyers looking for a new ebook reader. Even so, Kobo is now a big contender to Kindle's crown, with the new Kobo Aura H2O (Edition 2) ebook reader and a more budget-friendly option in the Kobo Aura (Edition 2).

Sony and Barnes & Noble no longer sell new ebook readers in the UK, partly due to more and more bookworms downloading free ebook apps for their smartphones and tablets when building their digital book collection.

Listed below are the reliability scores for Amazon Kindle and Kobo, as well as their average test scores and our verdict on whether ebooks from this brand are worth considering. Scroll down for the details.

