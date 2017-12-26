How to buy the best ebook reader

What to think about before you buy

Ebook reader brands

The most popular ebook readers are from the Amazon Kindle range, and you can find out more on Amazon's ebook readers over on our Kindle reviews page. Amazon's family of devices includes cheaper models such as the Kindle (2016) and the Kindle Paperwhite, as well as pricier options like the Kindle Oasis. The latest Oasis should survive a half-hour dip in two metres of water, which you might like if you have painful memories of dropping expensive tech in the bath. Although Sony and Barnes & Noble no longer make ebook readers, Kobo continues to offer up alternatives to Amazon's family of products.

But how do the two competing brands compare? Head to Amazon Kindle versus Kobo ebook readers to find out.

Wi-fi or 3G ebook readers?

All modern ebook readers are wi-fi enabled, which means you can use them to connect to your home internet to download books. This can be done without a computer and the process is usually straightforward.

Pricier Kindles are often sold with a choice of two models, with a second, more expensive version offering 3G connectivity. This will let you use the internet to download new books when you're on the go, handy if you can’t connect to wi-fi. Most readers will be happy with a wi-fi equipped ebook reader, assuming you load up your device with content while you're at home on your own network. You can't burrently buy a 3G Kobo ebook reader.

Ebook stores

If you’re looking for some new titles to fill up your ebook reader, there are a number of ebook stores to take a look at. Not every store will work with every brand of device. Popular ebook stores include the Amazon Kindle Store, Project Gutenburg, Apple iBooks and the Google Play Store.

If you'd like to read on your smartphone or tablet, there are a range of free mobile apps to choose from, too. You simply download the app and then you can quickly access your next read. More on this below.

Ebook file formats

Not all ebook readers accept the same file formats. For example, the Amazon Kindle only accepts the AZW format that's unique to Amazon books, while others will be able to access many more ebook types. You can't access ePub files on the Kindle Oasis or older Paperwhite, but you can on Kobo models.

Our expert ebook reader reviews will let you know exactly what formats an ebook reader can display.

Ebook reader built-in lights

Older ebook readers used e-ink screens which weren’t illuminated and couldn’t be read in the dark. However, newer models have illuminated screens so that you can read in bed long after your partner has turned out the lights. We rate how easy it is to read from ebook reader screens in a range of light conditions so you can find the perfect model for you.