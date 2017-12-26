Which? Best Buy ebook readers
We test all the leading ebook readers such as the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Kobo Aura H2O, and the most popular ebook reader apps available on Android and iOS smartphones and tablets. We check how comfortable an ebook reader is to use and hold, see how smoothly pages turn and test every ebook reader in all kinds of light. No one compares ebook readers as thoroughly and comprehensively as we do.
- We check how readable every ebook reader is in direct light to simulate reading while on holiday, and in the dark to see how well the built-in backlight illuminates the screen.
- To see how easy it is to get ebooks onto an ebook reader, we download and transfer titles from various ebook retailer websites.
- PDF format files sometimes cause problems for ebook readers. To test this, we load five different PDF-formatted ebooks to see how well the ebook reader is able to reformat them.
How we uncover the best ebook readers
We run more than 70 tests to see which ebook readers have what it takes to become Best Buys. We test every ebook reader in all kinds of light and weigh and measure each device to check how comfortable they are to hold.
We also test the user interface and any buttons to see how easy the ebook reader is to use. To identify how resilient an ebook reader's screen is to damage, we repeatedly drop a ball bearing onto every ebook reader we test to replicate it being dropped or stepped on.
Display quality: Our experienced assessors test every ebook reader in bright light. We look to see if the screen adapts to changing light conditions and whether it remains comfortable to read throughout.
Ease of use: We check to see how straightforward every ebook reader is to set up, and how easy it is to find books and start reading. Our experts navigate through menus and ebook stores, spending hours turning digital pages to ensure the interface won't leave you frustrated.
Durability: We simulate the effect of an impact on the device by dropping a ball bearing onto the screen from increased heights. This test reveals how likely the ebook reader is to survive if dropped from a height, or accidentally stood on.
Inside the Which? test lab, we review models from the biggest ebook reader brands, including the likes of Amazon, Kobo and Barnes & Noble. Through our extensive research, we've seen plenty of bargain-priced ebook readers perform well, proving you don't always need to spend big to grab a great device.
