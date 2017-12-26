How to buy the best electric shaver

What types of electric shaver are there?

Foil shavers

Foil shavers have straight heads that use oscillating blades beneath a fine perforated foil to cut hair. Braun and Panasonic electric shavers have foil heads, as do some Remington models.

Rotary shavers

This type of electric shaver usually has three circular heads that rotate to lift and then cut stubble. All Philips electric shavers and some Remington models have rotary heads.

Opinion is divided over which type is best. Our lab tests have uncovered models of both types that excel at shaving and are comfortable enough to earn our Best Buy recommendation, so we believe it's largely a matter of personal preference.

Go straight to our Best Buy electric shavers.

Not a member? Sign up for a £1 Which? trial to access these and thousands of our other independent reviews.

Mains rechargeable shavers

Mains rechargeable shavers can be used while they’re plugged into the mains or cordless. The mains option is useful if you forget to charge up your shaver before you need to use it.

Cordless shavers

Most other shavers, including all ‘wet and dry’ models, are rechargeable and have to be used cordless. This gives you more freedom to move around while you shave, but means you can’t use them while it's charging. Electric shavers that can be used wet are always cordless to ensure that you can’t plug them in while you’re in the shower.

Mains-only shavers

Mains shavers aren’t rechargeable and need to be plugged in to work. These days, mains only models tend to be basic, entry-level shavers.