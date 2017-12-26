Which? Best Buy electric showers

Finding the best electric showers for you

Aqualisa, Mira and Triton showers are all among the popular brands of shower we've put under the microscope in the Which? test lab.

Ease of use Easy-to-turn dials, shower heads that are easy to height-adjust, icons that are simple to decipher... these are the hall-marks of a convenient electric shower. The very best are also easy to install and clean. Our convenience test uncover the models that are intuitive to use and a doddle to install and clean - as well as exposing those that are tricky to fit and will leave your guests wondering how to work your shower.

Water flow rate We measure how much 40°C water each shower delivers, to we can show you how much hot water you’ll get from your shower. Our reviews can help you choose a model that produces a more abundant shower than its rivals.

Temperature rises Low quality electric showers get hotter and hotter if someone flushes a loo or runs a tap in your downstairs bathroom. Our lab tests have uncovered the showers that barely change temperature, as well as the ones you'd find painfully hot.

Temperature drop There’s little more unpleasant than standing under a shower that suddenly turns freezing cold, yet that’s just what some of the worst electric showers did in our tests. But it’s not all bad news: we’ve found Best Buys that won’t blast you with an icy deluge when someone turns a tap on in your kitchen.

Temperature recovery We time how long it takes for electric showers to get back to normal temperatures following a temperature drop. Some can do the job in a matter of seconds; others will leave you ducking out of the shower for around 30 seconds before the temperature recovers.