Eufy’s Clean X8 Pro robot vacuum drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Smart home technology can speed up chores that you might otherwise put off. Robot vacuums should keep your floors free of dust and dirt, without you needing to lift a finger.

If you're looking to buy a robot vacuum, the Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station has recently been cut to its lowest-ever price. Right now, it costs £309, reduced by £240 from its original £549.

Read our review of the Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station to see how well it performed in our tests or compare prices below:

What is the Eufy Clean X8 Pro?

The Eufy Clean X8 Pro is a robot vacuum cleaner that navigates your home to collect dirt and debris. You can use it to vacuum hard floors and carpets, and there’s also a built-in mop pad and water tank.

It uses lasers to map out the room so that it avoids objects and obstacles in its path.

When the device finishes cleaning, it returns to the self-emptying station and deposits the mess into a 2.5-litre dust bag, which you’ll need to empty occasionally.

This particular model also features a tangle-free roller brush. Eufy claims it will remove entwined hair after every clean.

Which? Shoddies name and shame the products which don't stand up – see how robot vacuums fared in our anti-awards.

Is this a good deal?

Yes. £309 is the cheapest price we've ever seen for the Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station. Over the past six months*, its average price across online retailers was £450, so this is a significant discount. Currently, Amazon and Eufy are the only retailers with this sale price.

Is the Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station worth buying?

Log in or sign up to Which? to find out what our experts thought.

Where can you buy the Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station?

The Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station is SQUIRREL_TEXT_50017660

* References to ‘Average price' and 'Cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Average price is checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.