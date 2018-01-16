Bulb Energy

Bulb Energy is a green gas and electricity supplier which offers one tariff. Should you switch to Bulb Energy? We reveal all.

Bulb Energy offers just one tariff with 100% renewable electricity and 10% renewable gas.

Unlike some other ‘green’ energy suppliers, its variable tariff is usually among the cheapest available in England, Scotland and Wales. It doesn’t charge exit fees.

Bulb Energy says it keeps prices low by using ‘cutting-edge technology’ and ‘making lower profits than our competitors’.

We’ve included it in our energy customer satisfaction survey for the first time this year.

Bulb Energy customer score

Bulb Energy came 6th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,762 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the broadest view of energy companies out there.

Its customers rated it more highly than any of the Big Six energy companies. Keep reading to find out why.

'Cheap energy prices and good supply.' Bulb Energy customer

Bulb Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of its score in our latest survey.

Scroll down to read Which?’s verdict on Bulb Energy, plus where its renewable energy comes from.

Find out how Bulb Energy compares with other energy firms in our guide to the best and worst energy companies.

Which? verdict on Bulb Energy

Bulb Energy’s customer score is well above average, but it’s not the highest new entrant in this year’s survey. Octopus Energy, also new to our survey in 2018, scores four percentage points higher and is a Which? Recommended Provider for energy.

Bulb is one of the 11 energy companies whose customers rated them excellent value for money. Its customers also ranked it well for its customer service on the phone.

Perhaps that’s no wonder, since it was the fastest firm to answer the phone in our undercover investigation into energy company call waiting times. It took just 27 seconds on average for us to speak with a human, compared with 14 minutes 18 seconds on average to speak with the slowest-answering firm.

'They are always willing to answer any questions I may have.' Bulb Energy customer

Pros: Its tariff is competitive and it’s fast to pick up the phone

Cons: Slower than the Big Six firms to respond to live chat in our snapshot investigation

Bulb Energy electricity sources

Bulb Energy says 10% of its gas is ‘green’. This gas comes from biomethane produced from organic matter such as sewage and manure.

