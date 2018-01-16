Ecotricity

Ecotricity is a small, environmentally focused energy company. Ecotricity says its mission is to change the way electricity is made and used.

Ecotricity was the first company to offer ‘green electricity’ made from renewable sources. Ecotricity started to offer ‘green gas’ in 2010, which is biogas generated from agricultural and food waste. A few years later, in 2013, it launched a 100% green electricity tariff for all its customers.

Ecotricity has no shareholders and uses its profits to fund the building of new green-energy projects.

Ecotricity customer score

Ecotricity came a respectable ninth out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey – the biggest of its kind.

'Billing is accurate, easy and stress free... a breath of fresh air!' Ecotricity customer

It beat all of the 'big six' energy companies. Ecotricity's 71% customer score was an impressive 16 percentage points higher than the overall average for British energy companies.

Ecotricity score breakdown

Below we show the breakdown of Ecotricity's score from our latest survey. Scroll down to read our expert verdict, and find out more about Ecotricity's bills and what its customers think of its service. You can also see find out what fuel mix Ecotricity uses in comparison to the UK average.

Which? verdict on Ecotricity

Ecotricity offers one tariff for gas and electricity, and its electricity is 100% renewable – it generates the equivalent in renewable energy that its customers take out of the national grid.

Ecotricity invests in windmills, solar panels and is building ‘green gas mills’ to generate gas by fermenting grass.

If you have an electric vehicle, you could be eligible for a discount on your electricity bill. Ecotricity has also built electric vehicle charging stations around the country as part of its Electric Highway, which is free to use if you have an electric car. See our round-up of the best electric cars.

'I wanted to support a company that only provided clean energy.' Ecotricity customer

Ecotricity's biggest selling point is its green energy. Although we received too few responses to give Ecotricity a star rating on its efforts to help customers understand and reduce energy use, one customer told us: 'I rate them highly. Part of their ethos is care of the environment.'

Plus customers gave it an overall four-star rating for value for money. It seems that its customers feel happier to pay a little more for a green-focused tariff.

Our research also found that Ecotricity handled complaints quickly and efficiently. For the last half of 2017, 75% of customer complaints were resolved within two working days and 96% resolved within eight weeks.

Due to low response levels we couldn't give star ratings for Ecotricity's customer service either over the phone and online. Customer's comments are mixed; one customer told us they thought the phone service was 'very poor', while another said the service was 'helpful.

'They respond when we contact them. We can find out what we owe easily. Ecotricity has one tariff for every customer: no gimmicks, nothing hidden and no marketing ploys!' Ecotricity customer

When we went undercover to investigate energy companies’ customer waiting times, Ecotricity was one of four companies to take longer than a week, on average, to respond to our email or online form enquiries.

It was far faster (5 minutes 22 seconds on average) to get through to a human on the phone to customer services, though other companies are much more prompt to pick up. Bulb only took an average of 27 seconds. See the full results of our snapshot energy call waiting investigation.

Pros: It provides 100% renewable electricity and 12% green gas, plus it’s innovating on renewable energy generation and electric cars

Cons: More expensive than market leaders

Ecotricity electricity sources

Ecotricity in the news

2017

December: Ecotricity turned on a new three-windmill site at Alveston, South Gloucestershire, next to the M5 motorway. The windmills will provide enough electricity to power more than 3,000 homes for the next 30 years, with no pollution.

