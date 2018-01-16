First Utility

First Utility launched in 2008. First Utility is the largest energy provider outside of the 'big six', supplying almost one million homes.

First Utility quickly increased its number of customers after coming into the market, thanks to market-leading energy deals.

First Utility was the first UK company to start introducing smart meters, which all energy companies must have offered to their customers by 2020.

First Utility customer score

First Utility comes joint 12th out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? customer survey - the biggest of its kind.

'First Utility are incredibly easy to deal with, simple and efficient... just supply the reading to the site and it's all done.' First Utility customer

The other company in 12th place was Ebico. First was Utility Warehouse. Npower was last.

First Utility score breakdown

Below we reveal the breakdown of First Utility's score from our latest survey. Keep reading to find out what its customer service is like, plus how its standard and cheapest tariff compare with the cheapest on the market.

Which? verdict on First Utility

First Utility is the largest of the smaller suppliers. Set up in 2008, it grew rapidly, thanks to its competitively priced deals that often topped the energy-deal tables.



First Utility customers like the accuracy and clarity of its bills, and its efforts to help customers understand and reduce their energy use.

In fact, 44% of customers said the accuracy of bills is excellent. This is one of the highest proportions of any company included in our survey.

More than half (56%) of customers also said it's 'good' or 'excellent' at helping them understand and reduce their energy use. This score is positive, but the highest rating firm for this category was Utilita, who were rated good or excellent by 75% of its customers for the same service.

Its standard tariff isn’t usually good value, but it does offer some cheaper deals. The cheapest deals go to smart meter customers.

'I have always received excellent service from First Utility. I'm kept up to date, I'm informed if my payments are reduced, and now have a smart meter fitted so they can collect my readings.' First Utility customer

First Utility has an app where customers can input their own meter readings, so there shouldn't be any estimated bills.

Customer service, both phone and online, scored four stars

When we investigated how long First Utility takes to answer the phone to its customers, in our snapshot call-waiting investigation, we were left waiting on its customer service line for just over six minutes. Yet First Utility managed to answer its sales line in under half the time.

It was much faster at answering our live chat queries, taking 16 seconds on average.

"User friendly website and a quick and efficient live chat." First Utility customer

Pros: The average live chat response time is a speedy 16 seconds

Cons: Its standard tariff can be more than £300 a year more expensive than the cheapest dual-fuel deal.

First Utility electricity sources

First Utility in the news

2017

December: Shell bought First Utility and said it plans to ‘grow and develop’ it to compete with the 'big six' energy firms. Shell already suppliers wholesale gas and electricity to First Utility, and other energy companies.

February: First Utility announced a 9.7% price rise on its standard variable tariff, coming into effect on 1 April. This will add around £102 onto the average bill. First Utility blamed the rise on ‘significant increases in wholesale and industry costs over the past year’. It expects 13% of its customers to be affected.