Flow Energy

Flow Energy is a rapidly-growing energy company which also sells smart home products. Find out if you should switch to Flow Energy.

Flow Energy says it’s an energy company ‘big enough to trust and small enough to care’. Since it launched in 2013, it has grown to supply more than 250,000 customers.

Its aim is to become an energy company ‘for life’ so customers don’t want to switch again. Besides gas and electricity, it sells smart boilers and other smart home products, including smart thermostats and smart plugs.

Can you save money by switching to Flow Energy? Compare gas and electricity prices to see how Flow’s compare with the rest of the market.

Flow Energy customer satisfaction

Flow Energy came second out of 31 energy companies rated by 8,761 members of the public in the annual Which? energy customer survey.

Its customers rated it considerably higher than customers of bigger, rival firms. Keep reading to find out why.

‘We have saved considerably compared to our last utility provider and found Flow customer service to be excellent and very efficient and friendly.’ Flow Energy customer

Flow Energy score breakdown

The graphic below shows the breakdown of Flow Energy's score from our latest survey.

Find out how Flow Energy compares with other energy companies

Which? verdict on Flow Energy

Flow Energy has crept up the rankings from its joint fourth position last year. This year, three quarters (75%) of Flow Energy’s customers told us they’re very satisfied with it. This is the highest percentage of any of the 31 energy suppliers included in our survey.

Plus it was one of just three firms to score the maximum five stars in three areas of our survey. The other two firms were Utility Warehouse and Ovo Energy.

‘Flow quickly dealt with the issues raised and kept us informed of the progress.’ Flow Energy customer

Previously a Which? Recommended Provider (WRP), Flow missed out this year because it scores below average in our performance assessment. Find out what it takes to become an energy Which? Recommended Provider.

Though Flow has one of the lowest levels of complaints per 1,000 customers in the first half of last year, it’s not the speediest to resolve them. Just 15% were completed within two days in the first three months of 2017.

All of Flow Energy’s tariffs come with 50% renewable electricity. You can ‘upgrade’ this to 100% for around £31 extra per month (for the average user).

‘It send emails with ideas that could reduce your bills and offered to replace my boiler with a more efficient one.’ Flow Energy customer

Flow also encourages customers to fit smart home products, including smart thermostats and plugs. These allow you to control your heating remotely and track your energy use and costs to help you see how to save money.

Some of its Flow boilers are connected to the internet, so problems can be diagnosed and repaired remotely.

Pros: Low levels of complaints, all tariffs have 50% renewable electricity

Cons: Not the speediest to resolve the complaints it does get

Flow Energy electricity sources

Flow Energy in the news

2017

May: Flow Energy was up for sale in spring, until its parent company Flowgroup secured funding from a US investment firm to grow the energy firm’s customer base instead. Investment firm Palm Ventures said it will raise up to £29m to support Flow’s growth. Its ambition is to supply one million customer accounts; quadruple its current number.

